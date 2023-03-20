BREWER- A Brewer man is facing charges after a fire on Saturday.
Crews were called to a fire on Greenwood Drive in Brewer shortly after 11 Saturday morning.
When they arrived they found heavy smoke inside the home and fire in the kitchen.
Residents were inside but made it out safely.
State Fire Marshals were called in to investigate when the fire was deemed suspicious.
Police say 20-year-old Dustin Gagnon of Brewer was arrested after interviews with witnesses indicated underlying domestic violence crimes.
Gagnon is charged with arson, domestic violence terrorizing and aggravated reckless conduct.