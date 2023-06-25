LINCOLNVILLE -- A man died in a home fire Saturday morning..
According to Lincolnville fire Chief Don Fullington, when firefighters arrived at a residence on Miller Town Drive around 9:43 a.m., they found the front of the home fully involved in flames.
A Maine State Police spokesperson says firefighters located a deceased male inside the residence.
Fullington says fire was coming out of the first floor windows and front door upon firefighters arrival.
Despite the severity of the fire crews knocked down the flames in around 10 minutes, yet firefighters stayed on the scene to ensure there were no hot spots.
The unidentified man's body was transported to a local funeral home where an examination will be completed by the office of the medical examiner.
The fire is being investigated by the fire marshals' office.