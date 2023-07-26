BANGOR -- The Penobscot County Grand Jury has indicted a Bangor man accused of stabbing a minor multiple times.
18-year-old Aden Zowghi was indicted on charges of elevated aggravated assault, and attempted aggravated assault.
The alleged incident happened near Shaw's supermarket on Main Street in Bangor in April.
A Hampden man charged with burglarizing four Bangor businesses was also indicted.
32-year-old Christopher Archer was arrested on April 28.
Bangor Police responded to a call about a burglary at Hammond Lumber.
They say they found tarps covering stolen items from the business behind Hammond Lumber.
While they were searching the area, they encountered archer riding an ATV.
He was caught after a brief pursuit.
Archer was indicted on a variety of charges including burglary, theft, and violation of condition of release.