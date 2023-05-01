BANGOR- A Hampden man is being charged with burglarizing four Bangor businesses.
Christopher Archer, 36, was arrested on April 28.
Bangor Police Public Information Officer Sergeant Jason McAmbley says officers responded to a call about a burglary at Hammond Lumber .
They found tarps covering stolen items from the business behind Hammond Lumber.
While they were searching the area, they encountered Archer riding an ATV in a grassy area between two businesses.
McAmbley says there was information that a person on an ATV may have been involved in the burglary.
When two officers identified themselves and tried to approach Archer he fled on foot .
He was caught after a brief pursuit.
McAmbley says the ATV he was riding was stolen from another business.
After investigation into burglaries at four Bangor businesses, Archer is being charged with theft by unauthorized taking , 4 counts of burglary and criminal mischief.