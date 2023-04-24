AUGUSTA- A Waterville man charged with stabbing another person in Winslow has been indicted by the Kennebec County Grand Jury.
Justin Boucher,21, was indicted for aggravated assault and violation of conditions of release.
Police say he allegedly stabbed an unidentified male six times along Lasalle Street in downtown Winslow in January .
Andrew Gifford, 24, of Waterville was indicted on charges of reckless conduct with a firearm and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.
In March, police received reports of shots being fired on the Colby College Campus.
Police say an altercation at a party escalated into shots being fired.
Two men allegedly assaulted Gifford and he responded by firing a handgun.
Two rounds struck the walls of a hallway.
No one was injured.
An Oakland man charged in connection with an alleged kidnapping was also indicted.
43-year-old Brian Charette was arrested after an incident in January.
He led an officer on a chase through Waterville following the alleged kidnapping.
Charette was indicted on twelve counts including kidnapping, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, eluding an officer and driving to endanger.