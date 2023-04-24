SCALES OF JUSTICE

AUGUSTA- A Waterville man charged with stabbing another person in Winslow has been indicted by the Kennebec County Grand Jury.

Justin Boucher,21, was indicted for aggravated assault and violation of conditions of release.

Police say he allegedly stabbed an unidentified male six times along Lasalle Street in downtown Winslow in January .

Andrew Gifford, 24, of Waterville was indicted on charges of reckless conduct with a firearm and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

In March, police received reports of shots being fired on the Colby College Campus.

Police say an altercation at a party escalated into shots being fired.

Two men allegedly assaulted Gifford and he responded by firing a handgun.

Two rounds struck the walls of a hallway.

No one was injured.

An Oakland man charged in connection with an alleged kidnapping was also indicted.

43-year-old Brian Charette was arrested after an incident in January.

He led an officer on a chase through Waterville following the alleged kidnapping.

Charette was indicted on twelve counts including kidnapping, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, eluding an officer and driving to endanger.

Tags

News Director

Susan Farley, a familiar face in Eastern Maine,  joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 News team in 2016. Susan most recently served as the executive director at the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, before returning to her roots in news. She has a long history in local news that began with writing for the local newspaper while she was still in high school and  continued in 1987 when she held the position of news director at WDEA/WWMJ radio stations. In 1990 she became the assignment editor at WABI-TV for six years. She left the station to run her own successful business while continuing to assist WABI in coverage of elections and other special events. She returned to WABI full-time in 2003 to serve as the station's Coastal Bureau chief for the next six years. She held the position of assistant news director at WVII ABC7 and Fox 22 before being chosen to take over as news director in 2018. "This is the place I was born and raised. The people here have a special place in my heart and I have always felt a need to tell their stories, to give them the information that matters to them ," said Farley. "I'm so proud to be working with the entire ABC 7/Fox 22 News team to bring quality news reporting to our viewers."

Recommended for you