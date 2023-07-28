CUFFS AND BARS

ELLSWORTH- Ellsworth Police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing that happened early this morning.

Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in the woods behind 225 High Street.

When they arrived, they found a woman in a campsite who had been stabbed in the upper thigh and had cuts on her hands.

She was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Ellsworth Police officers arrested 49-year-old Jonathan Haywood who is a transient.

Police say he allegedly stabbed the woman during a sexual encounter.

Haywood is charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct.