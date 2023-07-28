ELLSWORTH- Ellsworth Police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing that happened early this morning.
Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in the woods behind 225 High Street.
When they arrived, they found a woman in a campsite who had been stabbed in the upper thigh and had cuts on her hands.
She was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.
Ellsworth Police officers arrested 49-year-old Jonathan Haywood who is a transient.
Police say he allegedly stabbed the woman during a sexual encounter.
Haywood is charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct.