WATERVILLE- The man who allegedly robbed the Goodwill Store in Waterville last fall has been arrested.
Waterville's Interim Police Chief William Bonney says officers searched the home of Kevin Barr and arrested him on Wednesday.
At the time of his arrest, Barr was in possession of fentanyl powder.
The Goodwill Store located on the Concourse in Waterville was robbed in November by an armed man who fled on foot .
Bonney says evidence was collected and Kevin Barr became a suspect in the case.
Barr's arraignment is scheduled for May 8 .
His bail is set at $10,000 cash.