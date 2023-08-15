LINCOLNVILLE -- A Rockland man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a boat last week in Lincolnville.
Police say 43-year old Jason Randall is charged with theft by unauthorized taking and driving with a revoked license.
Surveillance video recorded as a person backed a trailer up and then drove off with the skiff.
That video prompted a lot of tips from the public.
State police say randall admitted to taking the boat and selling it to a third party.
The boat and almost all of its parts have been returned to its owner.