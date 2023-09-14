ZACHARY BOGGS

CARMEL -- Police have arrested a suspect they say was involved in an aggravated assault.

On September 11 at around 1am, Penobscot County Sheriff s deputies responded to a residence on the Irish road in Carmel for a reported assault with a firearm.

The sheriff's office says a handgun was used to pistol whip a victim. They say the victim had sustained injuries to his face and head and that the injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.

24-year-old Zachary Boggs, who police say is a transient ,was arrested for elevated aggravated assault and six counts of violation of conditional release. At the time of the incident, Boggs had been out on six separate sets of active bail conditions.

He was transported to the penobscot county jail. This investigation remains open.

