LEWISTON -- A Lewiston man faces weapons and other charges after an alleged incident Saturday afternoon.
32-year-old Nathaniel Udoroh was arrested just after noon Saturday at the Lewiston armory during a recreational youth basketball game.
Lieutenant derrick st. Laurent says police believe Udoroh threatened another adult male with a firearm and that the two have history.
Udorah was arrested for recklessness with a firearm and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.
Udorah later posted bond and was released from Androscoggin county jail. Under bond conditions Udoroh can not have contact with the victim, consume alcohol or carry a firearm.