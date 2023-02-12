Nathaniel Udorah

LEWISTON -- A Lewiston man faces weapons and other charges after an alleged incident Saturday afternoon.

32-year-old Nathaniel Udoroh was arrested just after noon Saturday at the Lewiston armory during a recreational youth basketball game.

Lieutenant derrick st. Laurent says police believe Udoroh threatened another adult male with a firearm and that the two have history.

Udorah was arrested for recklessness with a firearm and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Udorah later posted bond and was released from Androscoggin county jail. Under bond conditions Udoroh can not have contact with the victim, consume alcohol or carry a firearm.  

Anchor/Reporter

AJ Douglas joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in January 2022.

The Atlanta, Georgia native finished her degree program at California State University in Sacramento, California. She has covered freelance stories in multiple locations from downtown Atlanta to the Bay area. She is passionate about storytelling and is humbled to tell well-rounded stories.

As a military brat, she has prior experience living in the Northeast and is excited to be in the New England area.

When she is not reporting she enjoys making memories with friends, reading and living life without a schedule.

If you have a story idea, email AJ at adouglas@wvii.com.

Recommended for you