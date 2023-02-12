Anchor/Reporter

AJ Douglas joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in January 2022.

The Atlanta, Georgia native finished her degree program at California State University in Sacramento, California. She has covered freelance stories in multiple locations from downtown Atlanta to the Bay area. She is passionate about storytelling and is humbled to tell well-rounded stories.

As a military brat, she has prior experience living in the Northeast and is excited to be in the New England area.

When she is not reporting she enjoys making memories with friends, reading and living life without a schedule.

If you have a story idea, email AJ at adouglas@wvii.com.