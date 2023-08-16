BANGOR -- The Portland man accused of stabbing a Northern Light EMT completed his initial court appearance this afternoon.
Justin Hill of Portland was in court for a second attempt at his initial appearance.
The first attempt was Monday, but it was scrapped due to Hill's inability to cooperate with his attorney or courtroom procedures.
Hill is facing a charge of aggravated assault.
He could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Hill's attorney has invoked and been granted title 15, which means Hill will be mentally evaluated during his case.
Hill's bail has been set at $10,000