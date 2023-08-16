STARKS -- A man from Starks has been accused of sexually abusing a minor over a three-year period.
According to the Morning Sentinel, police arrested 43-year-old Keith Merchant of Starks last Thursday, charging him with two counts of gross sexual assault, three counts of unlawful sexual contact, two counts of sexual abuse of a minor and one count of violating conditions of release.
The Somerset County Sheriff's Office reportedly began their investigation of Merchant early last week after receiving a report that he had assaulted a minor in Starks.
Police say the victim is under the age of 15.
Merchant is being held at the Somerset County Jail on a $50,000 cash bail.
He's scheduled to appear in court on October 25, according to the Morning Sentinel.