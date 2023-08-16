Keith Merchant (Somerset County Jail)

STARKS -- A man from Starks has been accused of sexually abusing a minor over a three-year period. 

According to the Morning Sentinel, police arrested 43-year-old Keith Merchant of Starks last Thursday, charging him with two counts of gross sexual assault, three counts of unlawful sexual contact, two counts of sexual abuse of a minor and one count of violating conditions of release. 

The Somerset County Sheriff's Office reportedly began their investigation of Merchant early last week after receiving a report that he had assaulted a minor in Starks. 

Police say the victim is under the age of 15. 

Merchant is being held at the Somerset County Jail on a $50,000 cash bail. 

He's scheduled to appear in court on October 25, according to the Morning Sentinel. 

