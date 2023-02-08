BREWER-- A Brewer furniture maker is quite proud of the hundreds and even possibly thousands of pieces she's handcrafted and sold.
Meghan Smith makes dollhouse furniture, items that can fit in the palm of your hand. "I can remember being 5 or 6 years old and one of the first miniatures I made was a bathroom for Barbie out of a tissue box."
Meghan Smith has come a long, long way since then.
Smith, who considers herself a miniaturist, has created hundreds of dollhouse sized bookshelves, tables and other pieces of furniture with her own two hands.
"Some people are very organized and draw something out and figure out what they're doing. I sit down with a bunch of different bits and pieces and play," says Smith.
Smith says there's a misconception around miniatures. "There's a perception that miniatures are just for kids or for young people and most of the clients I work with are adult collectors."
"I'll do what they call kit bashing where I'll use select pieces from a kit and then I'll add other things to it," says Smith.
Besides using wood and kit pieces to create her minis, Smith also adds working hardware to many of her items. "I try to make sure everything works and a great example of that is this has hinges on it, I want it to fold and work like it's supposed to. I think that's the fun of minis is having something that's functional and working the way it is intended to."
Smith says creating these hand held miniatures is not only a creative outlet but a therapeutic hobby as well. "It's amazing how having a hobby and positive outlet is so good for us. It's a really great thing and I wish more people got into it.
Smith's work can be seen at the Maine3Railers Train and Dollhouse Show at the Augusta Armory on February 18 from 10am to 3 p.m.