AUGUSTA -- The Governor's Office of Policy Innovation has formed an expert advisory committee to support Maine's Roadmap to End Hunger by 2030 initiative.
The panel is made up of stakeholders across the state involved in combating hunger. Their goal is to address the root causes of food insecurity in Maine.
"The population of this middle Maine is in a crisis really, the food insecurity here is in a dire straight," said Maureen Bean, director of Burlington Food Pantry and a member on the expert advisory committee. "The opportunities for jobs are fewer and there are people here who still are hungry."
Bean says food banks have been working harder than ever to support their communities.
She says the group has been meeting virtually for a couple months and they are feeling hopeful that together they can make a real difference for Mainers in need.