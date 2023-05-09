AUGUSTA -- Proponents and those opposed to a proposed automotive Right to Repair bill made their voices heard at the State House Tuesday.

The bill would require manufacturers of certain vehicles to standardize vehicle on-board diagnostic systems and make information accessible to owners and independent repair facilities, allowing people to take their vehicles to the mechanic of their choice, or do the work themselves.

"This is about the ability to choose where you get your car repaired. This is about a level playing field for independent repair shops in Maine and having the diagnostic repair information from a car you bought in a car that you payed for," said Tommy Hickey, director of the Right to Repair Coalition.

Alliance for Automotive Innovation state affairs vice president Wayne Weikel disagrees.

"All the information is available for these repairs to happen. The only thing this is is a monetized grab by big-box retailers," said Weikel.

However, the Maine Right to Repair's website says wireless technologies prevent vehicles from getting repaired at independent shops.

"This is really the future of auto repair that's at stake. That will become less and less capable the more manufacturers transfer information through wireless technology which basically blocks us as independent repairers for accessing the information we need to diagnose vehicles," said Timothy Winkeler, president of V.I.P. Tires and Service.

"What this would do is sacrifice all the cyber security protections on a vehicle and instead make a state board responsible for providing those protections," said Weikel.

There will be another public hearing on the bill ahead of the Innovation, Development and Economic Advancement Committee's next workshop session.

Reporter

Matthew Jaroncyk joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 news team in May 2022. He is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he majored in Journalism. While at Quinnipiac, Matthew was part of the Q30 Television, the school's student-run television station, covering unique and important stories across the Greater Hamden area as an Assistant Producer. Matthew is from North Reading, Massachusetts, where he is a die-hard sports fan and loves creating memorable moments when possible. If you recognize him in public, don't be afraid to come up to him and say hello! He's excited to explore the area and connect with the public whenever possible. If you have a story idea, do not hesitate to reach out to Matthew at mjaroncyk@wvii.com or on Twitter @matthewjaroncyk .

