AUGUSTA -- Proponents and those opposed to a proposed automotive Right to Repair bill made their voices heard at the State House Tuesday.
The bill would require manufacturers of certain vehicles to standardize vehicle on-board diagnostic systems and make information accessible to owners and independent repair facilities, allowing people to take their vehicles to the mechanic of their choice, or do the work themselves.
"This is about the ability to choose where you get your car repaired. This is about a level playing field for independent repair shops in Maine and having the diagnostic repair information from a car you bought in a car that you payed for," said Tommy Hickey, director of the Right to Repair Coalition.
Alliance for Automotive Innovation state affairs vice president Wayne Weikel disagrees.
"All the information is available for these repairs to happen. The only thing this is is a monetized grab by big-box retailers," said Weikel.
However, the Maine Right to Repair's website says wireless technologies prevent vehicles from getting repaired at independent shops.
"This is really the future of auto repair that's at stake. That will become less and less capable the more manufacturers transfer information through wireless technology which basically blocks us as independent repairers for accessing the information we need to diagnose vehicles," said Timothy Winkeler, president of V.I.P. Tires and Service.
"What this would do is sacrifice all the cyber security protections on a vehicle and instead make a state board responsible for providing those protections," said Weikel.
There will be another public hearing on the bill ahead of the Innovation, Development and Economic Advancement Committee's next workshop session.