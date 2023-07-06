WINSLOW -- Life can get stressful.
Whether it's from work, relationships, or just the world at large, emotions build up over time.
For some people, just talking about it can help, but others look for something that offers a more hands-on experience, and the rage room in Winslow does just that!
The general manager of the rage room, Monica Stanton, says her business takes a certain cathartic approach that is realized through... Well, smashing things.
Stanton says, "A lot of people come in, and they're like, 'Oh, I've got all this stuff to work through!' I had a woman come in, and she literally smashed things for forty-five minutes, crying the whole time, and she was like, 'I don't know why I'm crying,' and I'm like, 'It doesn't matter why you're crying, just get it out!"
Although it's been open for nearly a year, the rage room will have its official grand opening on Saturday, July 15th.
Stanton says even if you don't think raging out is your thing, you may be surprised by how much fun you have.
"Some people will come in, and they're like, 'I'm not really an angry person, I don't really- I don't think I need to smash anything, and then they start breaking things, and they're like, 'okay,' I get it," says Stanton.
Appointments can be made on the rage room's website.