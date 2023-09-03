AUGUSTA -- Maine's Odd and Unusual Show returned this weekend, where nearly 100 vendors shared unique offerings to those with a particular taste.
According to organizers, the expo serves as a place for those with a creative spirit to share their work with the community and others who share similar passions for unique offerings of art. Visitors could find tarot card readings, face painting, varying displays of art and more.
The expo was held at the Augusta Civic Center and featured vendors from all across the state.
"Its just a collection of artisans and artist's odd and unusual things that normally you know wouldn't see in a mainstream store and people are using their unique talents to make some really cool things," said Vendor Leah Watkins.
Watkins does graphic design work through her business Ripped and Ready and even designed the logo for the expo. She says the expo is a great platform for those who work hard to create beautiful and unique forms of art.
"It's gratifying as an artist to see people walk around with the things you've designed," said Watkins.
Several Vendors highlighted that it is also a way to network and connect with others with a shared passion and interests.
"My favorite part is just connecting with everyone and getting to see their faces once they find something that they love and connect with and I know that its something that's going to bring them healing and positivity in their life," said Vendor Christina Andersen, owner of Gardens of Asgard.
This is the third year the expo has been held but the first time at the Augusta Civic Center.
Chad Niles, owner of Dean Man's Curio, was a first time vendor at the expo and his art featured a variety of skull displays.
"The skull displays is quite a process they can take a few weeks to a couple months to make, everything is hand made," said Niles. "It's awesome to meet all the people that we're excited to see my art."
According to organizers, due to their success they plan to hold two expos next year, one on Memorial Day and Labor Day. Anybody who missed out this year will have plenty of opportunities to experience its unique offerings when the Odd and Unusual Expo returns.