STATEWIDE -- Increased demand means an important non-profit program will soon need more funding.
The number of Mainers who rely on Meals on Wheels has more than doubled since the start of the pandemic.
The nationwide program -- which provides home-delivered meals to those who are 60 and over, homebound, and unable to prepare their own food -- is carried out by Area Agencies on Aging across the state.
"In our last fiscal year, we served over a million. 1,022,352 meals... So this is a really important program for Maine," said Joy Barresi Saucier, executive director of the Aroostook Area Agency on Aging.
Saucier says that relaxed application guidelines during the pandemic caused more people to apply, but two-thirds of those currently in the program would have qualified even if people hadn't been forced inside.
Representatives say that Meals on Wheels now serves more than 10,000 people across the state.
Chris Street, nutrition director for Eastern Area Agency on Aging, says the staggering demand shows just how serious the problem has become in the state.
"Oftentimes, what we find with older adults that come onto our program is many aren't receiving enough nutritional value from the food that they eat. Or simply, just not enough food," said Street.
Street says that pandemic funding for the program will soon begin to run out, which could leave Maine seniors with less options when it comes to their next meal.
The program delivers to eligible Mainers five days a week, and Saucier says the visits are invaluable.
"It's a lifesaver. We've had many, many anecdotal stories of how these programs have saved people's lives. Because, along with the meal delivery, there's also a little check-in and a connection point for folks," said Saucier.
The program is currently running March for Meals, an annual month-long fundraising and awareness event -- and representatives say that it's important now more than ever to show support.
To learn more, visit eaaa.org/meals-on-wheels or stop by your region's Area Agency on Aging.