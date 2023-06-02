AUGUSTA -- Maine’s chickadee and pine cone license plates are poised to fly away.
They'll be replaced by a retro design inspired by the state’s original flag, which has seen a surge in popularity in recent years.
The license plate design borrows from the original flag from Maine’s statehood.
It's a simple design featuring a blue north star and a stylized green pine tree.
The Legislature’s Transportation Committee voted unanimously Thursday to replace all of the state’s aging license plates between 2025 and 2026.
Under the bill, motorists would have a choice of the standard pine-and-star license plate, or a plain version with no artwork.