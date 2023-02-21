Reporter

David Ledford joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 news team in October 2022. He transferred from the Rochester Institute of Technology to the University of Maine in 2020, as a student of Communication and Journalism, in order to complete his education in his home state. As a first-time reporter, David is passionate about local news and providing stories that are important to Mainers. In his free time, he enjoys writing music and spending time camping in the beautiful Maine woods. Feel free to contact David at dledford@wvii.com.