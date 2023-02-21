PFAS testing

NORRIDGEWOCK -- A new lab in Norridgewock focuses on testing Maine's water for dangerous PFAS chemicals, also known as "forever chemicals."

Maine Laboratories LLC is the first commercial lab in the state approved to test for PFAS in drinking water.

The lab is run by husband-and-wife team Dr. Chris Richards and Katie Richards.

The lab's estimated turnaround time for testing samples is two weeks or less -- compared to the 3-5 week wait time typically experienced by consumers and state agencies.

CEO Katie Richards says that one of their goals is to help the state in addressing the backlog of testing needs that have piled up.

For more information on PFAS testing resources, visit mainelaboratories.com.

Reporter

David Ledford joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 news team in October 2022. He transferred from the Rochester Institute of Technology to the University of Maine in 2020, as a student of Communication and Journalism, in order to complete his education in his home state. As a first-time reporter, David is passionate about local news and providing stories that are important to Mainers. In his free time, he enjoys writing music and spending time camping in the beautiful Maine woods. Feel free to contact David at dledford@wvii.com.

Recommended for you