AUGUSTA- President Biden has approved the state of Maine's request for a major disaster declaration for several counties in the wake of this past December's severe winter storm that battered the state.
The President's approval of the disaster declaration for Franklin, Knox, Oxford, Somerset, Waldo and York Counties unlocks federal assistance through the Public Assistance Program.
That program provides supplemental grants to state, local, and tribal governments so communities can respond quickly and recover from major disasters or emergencies.
The disaster designation also unlocks federal funding so they can develop hazard mitigation plans and rebuild in a way that reduces future disaster losses in their communities.
High winds and significant rainfall during the December storm led to substantial flooding, extensive road washouts and closures as well as widespread power outages and infrastructure damage that are beyond the state's capability to address.