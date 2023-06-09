STATEWIDE -- Credit unions across the state are banding together to raise tens of thousands of dollars for a good cause.
As part of the fight to end hunger in Maine, Maine's credit union league has challenged local credit unions and their members to raise 100,000 dollars in the month of June.
Participating unions are accepting donations of all sizes no matter how small.
Not a member of a credit union but would still like to donate?
Donations are also accepted through https://campaignforendinghunger.org/