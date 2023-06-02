AUGUSTA -- Maine and 41 other states have negotiated a nationwide $102.5 million settlement with the maker of Suboxone.
Suboxone is a drug used to treat opioid use disorder.
Maine will receive approximately $3 million from the settlement.
In 2016 the states filed a complaint against Indivior Inc. which makes the drug.
It alleged the company used illegal means to switch the Suboxone market from tablets to film while attempting to destroy the market for tablets, in order to preserve its drug monopoly.
The trial had been set for this September.
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said "Manipulating the market for a life- saving drug needed by vulnerable citizens in order to increase company profits is unconscionable. We hope that this lawsuit shows drug manufacturers that we are watching and we will not tolerate conduct that violates our antitrust laws ."