HALLOWELL- Maine's 207 area code will be around a little longer.
It's now predicted to be exhausted by the second quarter of 2029.
The previous date was the first quarter of 2027.
The Maine Public Utilities Commission has been monitoring the status of the 207 area code since 2018 as the number of service providers began to increase significantly along with the volume of numbering resources.
Maine PUC Chair Philip Bartlett says " Since we first became aware of the risk to Maine's 207 area code, two things have become clear: that preserving the area code is important to the people of Maine and that we have the tools to help do so."