MAINE -- Nine soldiers from Maine's 146th Cyber Warfare Company have been called upon for a mission in support of the army cyber command.
Although many of the details are not available for release, what we do know is the unit will depart for Fort Gordon in Georgia this month and will not return for approximately one year.
The relatively new unit has been in existence for less than a decade.
Executive officer of the unit, Lieutenant Nathaniel Allen also works as an information security analyst for Camden National Bank. He says his team isn't exactly what people might imagine when it comes to cyber security.
"I know in my friend group they think I'm some big hacker man like every one of my soldiers- we're all hacker guys. We, you know, got the hoodies on and we're hacking away in our little dark room. That is part of what we do, absolute, says Allen, "But a lot of my soldiers, we have military intelligence people within my unit and they're not as technically inclined because they're the ones making plans for us and being like 'hey connecting the dots' and providing us that information."
Allen says the work they do is highly adaptive and constantly changing as technology evolves.