Mainers voice their opinions on L.D. 1619

AUGUSTA -- Advocates rallied at the state House Tuesday, calling on the expansion of Maine's reproductive laws.
L.D. 1619 changes the standard for when an abortion may be performed after viability to when a licensed physician determines that it is necessary instead of when it is necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother
It would remove the criminal penalty for performing an abortion without being licensed as a physician, physicians assistant or advanced practice registered nurse.
Performing an abortion after viability of a fetus for the preservation of the life or health of the mother would also not be penalized.
This bill was introduced by Governor Mills.
This is just a bill that supports people and being able to make not just the right choice to be able to care for themselves and their body," said Hannah Lord, a supporter of L.D. 1619.
We're diminishing the value of human life to a point where it will not be respected at all, and what kind of society is that to live in especially for our children?" said Grace Veilleux, who opposes L.D. 1619.
How an abortion is reported would also be changed, only requiring specific data such as date and time.
It would not contain any information identifying a patient.
L.D. 1619 is still waiting on votes from both the Senate and the House.