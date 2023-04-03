AUGUSTA -- Emotions ran high for those testifying in front of the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee on whether a vaccine mandate should be implemented.
"What is the intent behind mandating a vaccine that is known to be killing and injuring people? It certainly appears the intent is to harm or to kill. This is essentially legislating murder."
The bills touched on multiple areas of the vaccine debate and mandate controversy. One would restore religious and philosophical exemptions for immunization requirements.
Conversely, another bill sought to implement a mandate for schoolchildren to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or any vaccine covered under emergency use authorization.
Other bills discussed included one to prohibit mandates for students enrolled in public schools Another proposed law that would ban vaccine requirements under emergency use authorization as a condition for admission or attendance of higher education institutions.
House Republican Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham was among those who testified. He says the state has failed to include everyone under its current guidelines.
"The state of Maine has a constitutional requirement to provide education for all students and right now that education is not being provided to those students," said Faulkingham.
Others argued everyone needs to be vaccinated in order to create a safe environment.
"Our children deserve to be safe in their schools and one of the ways to keep them safe is to help prevent disease, primary prevention is a goal in our line of work. And what we're trying to do is allow children to attend school free of preventable disease," said Genevieve Whitting, a pediatrician at MaineHealth.
Victoria Bucklin, who testified in front of the Education and Cultural Committee, says she is against vaccines in general and believes vaccine makers have ulterior motives.
"I think our government and our pharmaceutical companies are not working in our best interest and we need to be aware of that," says Bucklin.
The bills will continue to be discussed and worked on before receiving a vote from the Committee.