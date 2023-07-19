EDDINGTON -- The current Powerball jackpot is up to one billion dollars and people all across the state have been participating, hoping they might just grab a winning ticket.
The Maine Megamillions is currently at 720 million with the Megabucks jackpot at 2.9 million, but most seem to be hoping to be the lucky winner of the billion dollar Powerball.
We talked to some participants at the Eddington Store who say given the overwhelmingly large jackpot it is hard to resist taking a chance.
"This is my very first ever Powerball ticket," said Jill MacDonald. "How can you not buy a Powerball ticket for a billion dollars."
"I resisted last week but just one all you need is one," said Sherry Evers. "If I won I got a lot of people I could help and I live in Lubec which is a very poor area and I'd love to do something for the town I'd love to do something for a lot of people."
Drawings for the Powerball are on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, and the Megamillions are drawn Tuesdays and Fridays.
Best of luck to those who play.