Maine Work & Witness Volunteers

A group of Mainers that just returned from a work and witness trip to Guatemala are still living in the afterglow of all they experienced.

A total of 16 volunteers from the Bangor Church of the Nazarene and other churches in the state teamed up to bring school supplies and dental hygiene products to the Nazarene Church in Guatemala. While they were there, the team also helped build a second story and roof on one of the churches.

The volunteers shared their week-long experience, and all the miracles they witnessed while in Central America, with those who attended the church service at Bangor Nazarene this past Sunday.

"It's important to us to share the love of Christ, the love of God with those we serve. And the best way to do that is to meet the needs of others," explained Chris Kelley, local mission's president with Nazarene Missions International.

This was the Bangor Church of the Nazarene's fourth missions trip to Guatemala. 

