Emotions ran high for advocacy groups who were in opposition of L.D. 714, a bill that would roll back protections granted by Maine's Good Samaritan Law.
"Because of this law, both those individuals have a chance today."
"For them to come and smack us in the face when they're not upholding the law in the first place. We got people saying they're still being arrested.," said Marshall Mercer, executive director of Hope Brokers Incorporated.
The proposed bill would add possessing a firearm and unlawful trafficking of drugs as crimes that would not qualify for immunity under the Good Samaritan Law
Representative Scott Cyrway spoke in favor of the bill, saying that safety trumps a helping hand.
"If there's a situation, I think it should be reviewed by the D.A. [District Attorney], and if there's a situation where there may have to be a charge for public safety," said Cyrway.
Maine lawmakers and advocacy groups argued that L.D.714 will undo everything the Good Samaritan Law achieved.
"If L.D. 714 passes as written, we will be right back at square one, and people won't call 9-1-1. We need law enforcement to buy into this law so that we can get people who use drugs to buy into it that they're going to help them," said Courtney Gary-Allen, organizing director for Maine Recovery Advocacy Project.
"We also want to take care of the ones that are on the outside of that situation for the people out in the communities, so we have to look at balance, get a balance," said Cryway.
Heading into the Criminal Justice and Public Safety's next workshop session, Representative Dan Newman asked those in favor of L.D. 714 to clarify some of the bill's language, specifically whether gun charges will be accounted for in overdoses.
The bill will also be voted on in the upcoming session.