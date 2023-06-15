STATEWIDE -- If you're a Versant Power or Central Maine Power customer chances are you'll be paying more for your electricity starting July 1st.
In just two short weeks, those who use electricity to keep their homes alive, will be paying more.
According to Maine Public Utilities Commission, for those using Central Maine Power and Versant (both Bangor Hydro and Maine Public Division) customers will have an increased rate of around 10 dollars respectively.
One of the reasons for this increase is the rates towards distribution and delivery of the electricity to your house.
The other reason is the Net Energy Billing.
According to Chair of the Public Utilities Commission Phil Bartlett, "The most recent decisions that we issued this week related to the stranded costs which are, so the public policy programs, there contracts for renewable energy which actually provides revenue to ray-pairs to lowers their rates, and then there's the Net Energy Program which is the distributed solar program that is adding a significant new cost to the program this year."
In 2019, Maine legislature passed bill LD-1711 which will expand Maine's solar panel and renewable energy infrastructure which in turn will be distributed to consumers.
This is shown on the stranded costs portion of your bill. That is the amount you will be paying towards the net energy billing. That amount is also the incentive solar developers will receive from the bill passed in 2019.
On the surface it looks like the electric companies are receiving all the money you pay; but, because of supplying electricity and a strong relationship with the public, CMP and Versant Power are now stuck in the middle between both solar developers and Maine legislature, and you, the consumer.
The answer to question, how can I lower my bill, has never been a simple explanation. Converting to reusable energy is easier said then done.
According to Versant Power Lead Communication Specialist Marissa Minor, "As you may have seen in the mail and on social media advertising, there are a variety of community solar companies who are soliciting members and looking for them to join onto their community solar project. If you choose to do that, that is an option, we just recommend to customers that they do their research and make sure their entering into an agreement that they're comfortable with"
The future of our electricity is approaching, and now we're in a period of costs having to be made.