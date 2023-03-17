BANGOR -- Early Friday morning, Mainers filed into United Technologies Center in Bangor to see who will be awarded gold and compete in SkillsUSA nationally.

"These are really our future workers and leaders, and truly do make what will be America's future workforce," said Chelle Travis, National Executive Director of SkillsUSA.

Students competed in fields ranging from automotive to welding and carpentry.

The top spot will move onto the national championship taking place in Atlanta in June

Bangor high school student Ohara Dunlea, who competed in the customer service field, would like to win a gold medal but says being here is a win in itself.

"There's no words for the meaning. It means so much to be asked to do it to do it," said Dunlea.

As a Maine State Officer, Raquel Shaw has the opportunity to see the students hard at work and encourage them to do their best. She says seeing the students leave everything on the floor is what makes this competition so special.

"When you walk in you see a smile on competitors faces through the nerves. They're excited to be here and compete in their respective trades. They're there more than just the textbooks. They're there to have a career and to have a future," said Shaw.

At the end of the day, the students know they gave it their all.

"I'm excited for the results tonight at the cross insurance center but i think i did really good though," said Dunlea.

Reporter

Matthew Jaroncyk joined the ABC 7 and Fox 22 news team in May 2022. He is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he majored in Journalism. While at Quinnipiac, Matthew was part of the Q30 Television, the school's student-run television station, covering unique and important stories across the Greater Hamden area as an Assistant Producer. Matthew is from North Reading, Massachusetts, where he is a die-hard sports fan and loves creating memorable moments when possible. If you recognize him in public, don't be afraid to come up to him and say hello! He's excited to explore the area and connect with the public whenever possible. If you have a story idea, do not hesitate to reach out to Matthew at mjaroncyk@wvii.com or on Twitter @matthewjaroncyk .

Recommended for you