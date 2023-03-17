BANGOR -- Early Friday morning, Mainers filed into United Technologies Center in Bangor to see who will be awarded gold and compete in SkillsUSA nationally.
"These are really our future workers and leaders, and truly do make what will be America's future workforce," said Chelle Travis, National Executive Director of SkillsUSA.
Students competed in fields ranging from automotive to welding and carpentry.
The top spot will move onto the national championship taking place in Atlanta in June
Bangor high school student Ohara Dunlea, who competed in the customer service field, would like to win a gold medal but says being here is a win in itself.
"There's no words for the meaning. It means so much to be asked to do it to do it," said Dunlea.
As a Maine State Officer, Raquel Shaw has the opportunity to see the students hard at work and encourage them to do their best. She says seeing the students leave everything on the floor is what makes this competition so special.
"When you walk in you see a smile on competitors faces through the nerves. They're excited to be here and compete in their respective trades. They're there more than just the textbooks. They're there to have a career and to have a future," said Shaw.
At the end of the day, the students know they gave it their all.
"I'm excited for the results tonight at the cross insurance center but i think i did really good though," said Dunlea.