AUGUSTA -- Organizations including Maine Outdoor Brands and the Natural Resources Council of Maine as well as the towns of Rumford and South Berwick were joined by lawmakers to push for legislation to design, develop and maintain trails statewide.
"Supporting L.D. 1156 is critical to advancing Maine's trails and economic development. It represents an investment that'll pay dividends for years and generations to come," said Denise Clavette, economic development director for South Berwick.
The bill was introduced by democratic Representative Jessica Fay of Raymond and Republican Senator Russell Black of Wilton.
It would provide $30 million in grants for organizations to continue improving and protecting trails statewide.
Funding would be provided over a four-year period, where recipients would be required to match at least 20% in contributions.
SUPER: JENNY KORDICK // EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, MAINE OUTDOOR BRANDS
"Outdoor recreation is a really big piece of the state's economy and it's part of our outdoor brand. We need to continue to see investments in the outdoor recreation space and the Maine trails bond would be a big boost to our broader outdoor recreation economy," said Jenny Kordick, executive director for Maine Outdoor Brands.
The Maine Trails Bond is significant in numerous ways, as it's not only received a wave of support from businesses and organizations across the state but it's also the first bill of it's kind to provide funding for trails statewide.
"In fact the state of Maine doesn't invest anything in our trails," said Pete Didisheim, advocacy director for Natural Resources Council of Maine.
According to the Bureau of Economic analysis, outdoor recreation contributes more than $2.8 billion to Maine's economy.
Rumford's economic development director George O'Keefe says it's time for the state to recognize the importance of its environment.
"We should be able to have more recreation and all the associated economic benefits that come along with that, and right now we don't have enough of that and we should have more," said O'Keefe.
The bill is expected to have a public hearing with the Appropriations Committee by the end of April.