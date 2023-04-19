BANGOR -- Ground Renovations owner Derek Legasse specializes in tree and plant healthcare across Maine.
He uses a microinfusion process to kill brown-tail moth caterpillars before they can pose a harm.
"The product gets injected into the trunk of the tree, taken up into its own transport system into the leaves and the caterpillars will come out of the nest and they'll chew on that first leaf and then they'll slowly diminish and die away as they come out to feed," said Legasse.
Legasse says the invasive species is typically identified on Maine coasts, but has made its way inland from latching onto cars.
"Mount Hope Cemetery in Bangor is one of the areas that is being heavily hit by the brown-tail moth invasion. Legasse says he doesn't expect the situation to get better anytime soon."
"I just see it spreading in other areas. From Camden to up here, there's a lot of hot spots in the state now. They say they're diminishing in places but they're picking up in others," said Legasse.
As the pest continues to work its way inland, more communities are grappling with how to deal with the problem before it gets worse.
Holden's town manager Benjamin Breadmore is working to do just that after browntails took over a few trees in its Veterans Memorial Park.
"That's a place where folks can come, use the gazebo. We do hold a Memorial Day and Veterans Day Ceremony which will be coming up soon for Memorial Day. We want to make sure folks are enjoying a harmonious environment," said Breadmore.
Legasse says he is concerned over the effect browntails are having on the environment.
"I am a little worried about that because those are our majestic trees, those oaks we have in Maine and we'll do the best we can to protect them. Keep an eye on the situation and keep working at it," said Legasse.