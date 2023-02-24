WATERVILLE -- A concerned Mainer is using his expertise to share some important safety tips when it comes to a popular winter activity.
While it may be popular in Maine, experts say that snowmobiling can be incredibly dangerous if you go in unprepared.
Al Swett, president of the Maine Snowmobile Association, says that everyone should carry a first aid kit and a survival kit as the bare minimum when they hit Maine's trails.
However, he says that checking your gear before you head out is just as important.
"I'm looking also for anything broken, a broken bushing, a cracked a-arm -- similar to this -- might be broken. Make sure the carbides -- I'll flip the ski up, check my carbides. Just look for any broken parts that will make your day miserable on the trail," said Swett.
Swett also recommends that people bring a flashlight, a GPS, and a reliable form of communication like a satellite phone.
Swett says that 88,000 snowmobiles were registered in Maine last year, and he expects similar numbers this season -- which is why he stressed the importance of cautious and courteous driving.
"When you go out on your sled be prepared. Slow down, go around the corners easy -- you're not NASCAR race drivers," said Swett. "It saddens me when anybody calls me and says somebody's died on a sled, they're supposed to be on 14,000 miles of trail having fun, out with family and friends and having a good time. When people get hurt it really strikes home hard."
Above all, Swett says that one of the most important safety tips he can give is to simply wear a helmet.
To learn more about safe snowmobiling, visit mainesnowmobileassociation.com.