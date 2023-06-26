BREWER -- A group of spintresses and knitters inspired shear joy today as they presented their donation to a local cancer institute.
Through the international back-to-back wool challenge, the Mainely Spinners were able to raise nearly three thousand dollars.
The competition consists of two sections, the first part is creating a sweater completely from scratch, which includes shearing a sheep and spinning the wool into yarn.
The second part is raising funds for cancer research and treatment through donations and sponsors.
Everything raised was donated to Northern Light's Champion the Cure program.
"I think all of us have had family or friends that have been afflicted with cancers of one form or another, and so it feels good to be able to contribute to either the care or the research or future survivors," says Janet DeLaney, the coordinator of Mainely Spinners.
The Mainely Spinners placed third overall in the international competition.