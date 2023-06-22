MaineCare bills gets approval from Maine legislature

AUGUSTA -- A bill requiring MaineCare to cover gender-affirming care for its patients recently passed through both chambers of the Maine legislature.
L.D. 1040 would prohibit the MaineCare program when it comes to discriminating against its members on reimbursement for medically necessary treatment on the basis of gender identity, gender expression or whether someone identifies as transgender.
It would also require the organization to cover medically necessary treatment for or related to gender dysphoria.
The bill passed the Senate Tuesday in a 23 to 10 vote. The House also approved the bill 75 to 65 on Friday.
In a statement from the bill's sponsor Representative Matt Moonen, he says "MaineCare has required reimbursement for medically necessary gender-reaffirming care since 2019. Enshrining that policy into state law will help increase protections against future discrimination and ensure that transgender Mainers will continue to be able to receive the care they need when they need it."
L.D. 1040 will need to get more votes before heading to the Governor's desk.