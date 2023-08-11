WATERVILLE -- A Maine woman honored her late husband by taking a leap of faith and love.
Sergeant Gerard Bilodeau served 22 years in the U.S. Army, including three years in the 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper.
After being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2018, he was unable to carry out his final wish of making one last jump.
Now, three years after his death, his wife Eleanor is making that jump in his place.
"This was his wish on his bucket list, and since I don't have a bucket list -- I'm gonna do it for him," said Bilodeau. "He's going to feel that I did this, he's going to know somehow, he's going to be watching me."
Family came out to watch the 10,000 foot jump from the safety of the ground.
"It's an outstanding thing for her to do. I feel she's showing how much Gerry meant to her," said Bilodeau's sister Mary Perkins.
Many provided words of encouragement before she made the leap.
"Grief is a spiritual thing, and this is almost like a sacrament for Eleanor," said Bilodeau's friend Father Jack Fles. "Whatever she does, she does it big. She's jumping with Gerry today."
Bilodeau's brother-in-law also came out to show support.
"I wish I had the tenacity to do it myself. It takes courage to jump out of a perfectly good airplane, and she's got the courage to do it," said her brother-in-law Norman Bilodeau.
In addition to the jump, Bilodeau continues to remember her husband in other ways.
After his passing, she started a Parkinson's support group in Unity where she lives.
"I didn't know much about it when he had it. Now, I try to help others have a better quality of life," said Bilodeau.
Bilodeau says the experience was religious, and that it was her way of looking back on 45 years of marriage.