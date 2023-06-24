DOVER-FOXCROFT -- The Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returned to Dover-Foxcroft Saturday for it's 14th year.
The event brings together whoopie pie makers from across the state to share a variety of whoopie pies and other baked goods.
"We just tried some of the whoopie pies over there -- chocolate raspberry," said Veazie resident Christie York.
The one-day festival also offered numerous food trucks, vendors, and entertainment options -- from bouncy castles to pony rides.
"This is the first time I've been to the Dover Whoopie Pie Festival and it's amazing," said Hartland resident Richard Cray.
Festival-goers shared their thoughts on the celebration.
"I'm curious to see exactly how many flavors I can find," said New Limerick resident Kylee Godfrin.
Organizers estimate that 7,000 people came out to participate.
"It's great to see all these people here that want to see what the community has to offer," said York.
In addition to featuring the latest whoopie pie varieties, organizers say the festival helps to support the town's art community -- raising an estimated $12,000 last year for the town's theater.
"It's the largest annual fundraiser for the Centre Theatre, and it supports our mission to make arts education and entertainment available to our rural communities," said Patrick Myers, event organizer. "Every entrance fee paid helps put a kid through our summer drama camp, helps our after-school programs, helps put on live theatre."
Whoopie pie makers say the festival helps to support their businesses and attract new customers.
"I've made around 450, I believe, and about 1,300 samples -- apart from the actual whoopie pies. I got here at 1:30 a.m. this morning," said Iris Oskarsdottir-Vail, baker at Vail's Custom Cakes. "Anything that brings people into town helps small business. It's not easy running a small business in a small town."
To learn more about the festival and prepare for next year, visit mainewhoopiepiefestival.com.
"This promotes more of our business, and it draws more people in to get whoopie pies," said Elaine Poulin, owner of Elaine's Cafe & Bakery. "I mean, it promotes more business for everyone."