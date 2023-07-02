GLENBURN -- Maine wardens are participating in operation dry water this fourth of July as they are encouraging Mainer's to operate safe and sober on the water.
Operation dry water is a nationwide initiative that's meant to bring awareness about boating o-u-i's.
Game Warden Arron Rideout says just like on land you cannot exceed a blood alcohol content of 0.08. Wardens will be out patrolling to ensure nobody is violating that limit.
"Boating o-u-i's that have alcohol involved do lead to a high percentage of boating fatalities," said Rideout. "For safe operation make sure that you are operating at a safe and reasonable speed that you are not operating outside of your means as the operator and make sure you're paying attention to Maine's headway speed laws, that's anywhere from 200 feet of shore and that's a big safety issue."
Maine wardens also say, for safe operation, make sure the proper safety gear is on board including life jackets for everyone on board.
Rideout says they will be out in full force this holiday, patrolling statewide.