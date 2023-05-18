BANGOR -- The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is seeking new game wardens to join their team.
"We have approximately 90 district game wardens in the state, and if you think about that in the context of how big our state is -- that's very few people to cover the entire state of Maine," said Maine Warden Service Lieutenant Aaron Cross.
While the Warden Service has reeled in some new hires in recent years, officials say pending retirements could mean a larger staffing issue is on the horizon.
For those interested, game wardens say the job could be the perfect fit for nature lovers.
"I was just absolutely taken by a job where you could be walking through the woods and partaking in these activities -- that I love, recreationally -- but you could have a professional duty with that," said Maine game warden Joseph Bailey.
While spending time in the outdoors is one aspect of the job, officials say that game wardens have a number of responsibilities that make the position unique.
"You could have something in mind that you're going to focus on that day, and all of a sudden a search comes in," said Cross. "We do hundreds of search and rescue missions each year, across the state. You are kind of an investigator, detective, game warden, police officer -- all in one."
The Maine Warden Service has several other specialty groups -- including a dive team, a canine team, and a forensic team.
Wardens say that the right candidates can come from a variety of backgrounds -- as long as they have the skills they're looking for.
"We're looking for people with a strong work ethic that are able to do a job independently, have good thought-processing skills, and can handle themselves," said Bailey.
If that sounds like you, reach out to your regional game warden office or submit an application on maine.gov/ifw.