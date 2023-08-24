BANGOR -- The Maine Veterans Project (MVP) is asking for people to donate to their Vehicle Donation Program. The program strives to provide vehicles to Maine veterans, helping to serve their needs and support their independence.
"Out of every single program we do, the most poignant response we receive is with vehicle donation," said President and Janitor of MVP Doc Goodwin.
Since the program launched in 2015 the Maine Veterans Project has provided over 40 veterans with vehicles through private donations.
"We create programs based on need and within our very first year somebody reached out and asked if we had a need for a car so we asked our community if a veteran had a need for a car and it was an immediate yes," said Goodwin.
However, they have recently run into some issues. This year they have only been able to donate three vehicles.
"So since the pandemic we have noticed a drastic decrease in cars and that's because everything now is worth more money, that thousand dollar car that was easy to donate is now 9,000 dollars in somebody's pocket and its really left us with a short year."
Vehicles can do a lot more than just simply providing transportation, they can also create a sense of independence that Goodwin says is vital for many veterans.
"You can just see the faces of people realizing the doors that a vehicle opens and also some people don't quite realize how trapped they really are until they have the freedom of transportation," said Goodwin.
They are asking the public for donations to help make that freedom a reality.
"We just need vehicles that run, we prefer them to be inspected but we do have an awesome partnership with Twin City Tire, they go through every vehicle before it's donated," said Goodwin.
Goodwin says in the past they have even received donations from local dealerships.
"Majority of our vehicles come from private community donations from individuals, but we have found in the past that a car dealership might bring in a vehicle that's a really nice vehicle that doesn't quite fit the bill for their lot," said Goodwin. "Maybe they can get the marketing feedback they want by giving us a vehicle and that's worked out great a couple times in the past."
He says the donation process is also unique given that the title goes directly to the veteran to ensure the vehicle goes immediately from the donor to the veteran.
"We don't take possession of it, we don't take the titles... the day that we donate the vehicle that veteran owns their own car."
Goodwin hopes to be able to provide as many veterans as they can with a means of going to appointments, getting groceries or any other personal needs that having a vehicle makes much easier.
"Unfortunately we can't fix the entire problem in the state but I do believe we can make a dent with a little bit of team work," said Goodwin.
Donations can be made by reaching out to the MVP directly, more information can be found on their website.