AUGUSTA - A ceremony in Augusta this morning remembered those who gave everything for their fellow soldiers, their families and their country.
The Maine Veteran's Memorial Cemetery association hosted a Memorial Day service Monday morning at the Maine Veterans' Cemetery on Civic Center drive.
The ceremony featured speakers who reminded everyone why we celebrate Memorial Day.
U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Ricky Harrington says, "To a lot of people it means a weekend of barbeques and partying. To me, it means a lot. I've lost a lot of personal friends due to war and conflicts, so and so forth. Today should be a day of remembering the people who have fought, died or any of the ones who are laying here in the cemetery that have served our country, made sacrifices".
CEO of Maine Veterans' Homes, Sharon Fusco says honoring Maine veterans who are no longer with us can be as simple as leaving flags or flowers at their graves or even just taking a moment of silence. But it can also go far beyond any Memorial Day observances.
Fusco says, "Those are small ways...I think the bigger ways are in how we choose to remember and articulate the freedoms that we have. To live a life worth living, a life of integrity, a life of service, those are ways that we give back for the freedoms that we've been secured by those who fought for us".
Although the day is first and foremost about remembering the fallen, Harrington says a special thanks should go to military families for all their support.
Harrington states, "You can't do that without properly giving thanks to the families. They're the ones who have also sacrificed and I don't think there's a day set aside for the family members... But its also a day to thank them for their sacrifices and what they have given up".