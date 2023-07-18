STATEWIDE -- Maine is under an air quality alert Tuesday due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.
The Maine Department of Environmental Protection says that a plume of smoke from Canadian wildfires pushed into the Great Lakes region over the weekend, and then Eastward on Monday -- raising air pollution levels in the state on Tuesday.
As a result, air quality in much of the state has been deemed "unhealthy for sensitive groups."
"Higher levels of particle pollution are extending across more of the state of Maine," said Martha Webster, air quality meteorologist for the Maine DEP. "As you're outside, and looking horizontally, if the sky seems hazy -- then that is a signal that particle pollution from the smoke is a bit higher."
According to the department, you can protect yourself by avoiding strenuous activity, wearing a mask, and closing windows when indoors.
Department representatives say those with heart conditions or respiratory diseases like asthma should limit their time outdoors and monitor their condition.
If you have any concerns, you should reach out to your healthcare provider.
The department expects air quality to improve starting Wednesday. You can check your local air quality forecast by visiting the Maine DEP website.