Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and North Central Maine, including the following counties, in East Central Maine, Penobscot. In North Central Maine, Piscataquis. * WHEN...Until 800 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 435 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Mount Chase, Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, South Branch Pond, Shin Pond, Baxter State Park, Grand Lake Matagamon and Katahdin Lake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. &&