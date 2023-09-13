RON ROUND

WASHINGTON , D.C.- A Maine truck driver is on Capitol Hill meeting with members of congress.

Ron Round has been a professional truck driver for 34 years and has accumulated 2.9 million accident- free miles.

He is there as part of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

Earlier today he got a chance to talk to Senators Susan Collins and Angus King about challenges facing the industry, including a shortage of drivers.

" We're struggling to put drivers in the seat. We're around 80,000 drivers short nationwide right now. There's a push to get 18 to 20 year olds to be able to drive interstate commerce which I think would help a lot," said Round.

Round said truck drivers  make it possible for stores to keep their shelves stocked with goods.

He said covid made people realize how important truck drivers really are.