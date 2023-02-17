BELFAST -- A dispute over property ownership was decided Thursday in Maine's Supreme Court. After a justice decided Jeffrey Mabee and Judith Grace are the true owners of a stretch of inter-tidal land.
The decision could bring a halt to Nordic Aquafarms persistent attempts to develop a salmon farm along Penobscot Bay. We spoke to the mayor of Belfast to learn why city officials support the project.
"Creation of jobs I think the original [plan] is estimated to be around 500-million over time which would be an enormous tax relief for our citizens,” according to Eric Sanders, mayor of Belfast. “I think it's been very important to me and the council throughout this five-six year time period [and ongoing] that we maintain our end of the bargain."
After Mabee and Grace were ruled the rightful landowners their attorney, Kim Ervin Tucker, said this legal matter is simple.
"It doesn't matter how wonderful the city council and Belfast think this project is. If my clients do not want this project on their land they have an absolute constitutional right to deny Nordic the right to take their land for that purpose,” said Tucker.
Conservation protections were granted by Mabee to Upstream Watch and later assigned to Friends of Harriet L. Hartley conservation area to preserve the land where Nordic wants to build.
Furthermore, court documents state the original deed outlines the land must be used for residential purposes only preventing any construction for business purposes.
"Nordic wanted to dredge a giant 30-foot-wide 10-foot deep trench through the intertidal land to put these pipes,” said Tucker.
The Belfast city Council is seeking to continue moving forward with Nordic Aquafarms, despite the ruling.
"The council voted in August of 2021 to exercise something called eminent domain, which is used for public good,” said Sanders.
Tucker explains the city's attempt to use eminent domain to acquire the property does not apply in this particular dispute.
"Take their land for public purposes like a school or road.. But they can't take land to give to Nordic to put in its pipes,” said Tucker.