AUGUSTA -- Every June, the Maine State Police and Troopers Foundation select a non-profit organization to put on its specialty plates.
This year, the organizations chose Mother's Against Drunk Driving, better known as M.A.D.D.
"I'm beyond excited and just so honored they would select us to be their non-profit of choice for the month of June," said Nicole Hutchinson, Board of Directors member for M.A.D.D.
The featured license plate will be on the front and back of each Maine state Police car.
At the end of the month, officers can put their plate up for auction, with all proceeds benefiting the M.A.D.D. organization.
Wednesday morning's press conference featured Hutchinson and M.A.D.D. President Tess Rowland, who have both experienced losses of their own due to drunk driving incidents.
"My mother got on the phone. She could barely talk but all she could get out were the words 'Darcie is dead,'" said Hutchinson.
Rowland says it's an extra special moment to see the organization represented on the state's police cars.
"It's amazing to have this level of support, particularly in Maine. As you know in this country right now, one person is losing their life every 39 minutes to this tragic crime, and these crashes are preventable," said Rowland.
Representative Holly Stover is a strong advocate for supporting drunk driving victims. She's proposed a bill similar to Tennessee's Bentley's Law, which would "order the defendant to pay restitution in the form of child maintenance to each of the victim's children until they've turned 18 years of age and/or has graduated high school."
"As a legislator, we could do much more to support victims and survivors. Today is an opportunity to address where we are right now and figure out new pathways and new ways so we can address victims and survivors of these horrific crimes," said Stover.