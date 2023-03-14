BANGOR -- Maine State Police officials are hoping to stop two bills aimed at providing funding for new patrol positions in Penobscot County.
Both bills, LD-799 and LD-756, would provide funding to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office to cover rural areas.
LD-799, sponsored by Joe Perry, state representative for Bangor, calls for the state to give the sheriff's office $1.2 million in funding for six new positions.
"If we can get some state money in to help provide these new officers to cover the rural patrol -- at the same time maybe we can give the property tax payer a break," said Perry. "Rural Maine definitely needs police coverage, be it the state police or the county sheriff, so this is just to ensure the people of rural Maine have adequate coverage when there's an emergency -- that's not a long wait."
Maine State Police Lieutenant Colonel Brian Scott told members of the 131st Maine Legislature in a written testimony why his agency opposes the bills.
The testimony reads, in part:
"...Although we agree that law enforcement resources are stretched very thin throughout the state of Maine, we strongly disagree that this is the way to resolve the issue. Generally speaking, county funding is for county operations and state funding is for state operations... Their funding request directly impacts the state police since it competes for the funding our agency receives to run its operations."
However, Rep. Perry says the state has a more diverse revenue source -- while the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is funded solely by property tax dollars.
Dale Lancaster, sheriff of the Somerset County Sheriff's Office and president of the Maine Sheriff's Association, says that staffing shortages have become an issue across the state.
"What we do know is there is a need for more patrol deputies to fill the calls that we receive," said Lancaster. "Not all counties are in need of additional deputies, but many counties are."
Both bills are currently in committee awaiting consideration.