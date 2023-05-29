Maine State Police car

HOULTON -- Maine State Police say a trooper fired at a vehicle near the Canadian border after they say the driver failed to comply with an attempt to stop him.

At roughly 10:40 this morning, Maine State Police say a trooper tried to stop a vehicle on I-95 north in Houlton, but the vehicle kept going.

They say the trooper observed a sign indicating the operator had an explosive device on-board.

The vehicle finally stopped between the U.S. and Canadian ports of entry, and the driver was ordered out of the vehicle.

They say the operator then maneuvered the truck towards the Canadian port of entry...

Corporal Eric Paquette shot at the driver, who was not injured and surrendered.

The operator of the vehicle has been identified as 42 year-old Tony Holford of Providence, Rhode Island.

He was taken to the Aroostook County Jail, and charged with aggravated reckless conduct, terrorizing, and failure to stop.

Police say there is no threat to the public, but they say motorists should avoid the area and look to use an alternate port of entry if necessary.

The Office of the Maine Attorney General and Maine State Police are collaborating with Canadian authorities to investigate the incident.

