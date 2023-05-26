STATEWIDE -- The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Bureau of Parks and Lands is anticipating a rise in visitors to its destinations this spring and summer.
Much like Acadia National Park, Maine's state parks and public lands experienced a significant increase in visitors throughout the previous three years.
They say they want to ensure a positive experience for all visitors by encouraging everyone to plan ahead.
They remind people going to the state parks to be prepared for busy parking areas and potential congestion.
They say consider weekdays or less popular times, which can help you avoid peak crowds.
Also, have alternate options in mind if your destination appears crowded and be prepared for limited staff and facilities.
Finally, wear appropriate footwear and clothing, and bring necessary equipment for changing weather conditions.